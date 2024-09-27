Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Ivanhoe Mines in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ivanhoe Mines’ current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.20.

Ivanhoe Mines Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of TSE:IVN opened at C$20.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52-week low of C$9.89 and a 52-week high of C$21.32. The stock has a market cap of C$27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.94 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.96.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

