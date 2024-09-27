IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a report released on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.70.

Shares of TSE:IMG opened at C$7.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.54. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$2.71 and a 52-week high of C$7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$527.18 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 10.36%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bruno Lemelin sold 14,000 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.09, for a total value of C$99,206.80. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

