Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Lundin Mining Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.
Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.03). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.51 billion.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining Stock Performance
TSE LUN opened at C$14.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.51. The firm has a market cap of C$11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$8.18 and a 1 year high of C$17.97.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Jack Oliver Lundin purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$815,854.00. 15.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lundin Mining
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.