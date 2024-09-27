Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Issued By Wedbush

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.58. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.12 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.10). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $591.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $107.06 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $113.68. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.84.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Capital International Investors increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,566,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,247,000 after purchasing an additional 693,452 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,330,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,866,000 after buying an additional 469,640 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,603,000 after acquiring an additional 244,168 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,017,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,376,000 after acquiring an additional 146,090 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth about $11,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.61%.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.