Newmont Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Newmont in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $7.09 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.17 EPS.
Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.79 billion. Newmont had a negative return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 13.29%.
Newmont Trading Up 0.4 %
NGT opened at C$74.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20. Newmont has a 52 week low of C$39.96 and a 52 week high of C$75.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$68.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.07. The firm has a market cap of C$86.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51.
Newmont Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.342 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -36.10%.
Newmont Company Profile
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
