Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Truist Financial Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Truist Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Truist Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $42.33 on Thursday. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Truist Financial

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.