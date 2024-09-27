Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.83. The consensus estimate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.29 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.23 EPS.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WAB

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $182.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $98.70 and a 12 month high of $184.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.78. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 53,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,765,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 107.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 170,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,802,000 after purchasing an additional 88,325 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other news, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 4,169 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total transaction of $690,136.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,017.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 4,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total transaction of $742,426.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 4,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total transaction of $690,136.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,017.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,392 shares of company stock worth $2,754,390 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.