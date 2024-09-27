Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy, Inc. Cut by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viper Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.52. The company has a quick ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Viper Energy has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $49.37.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $216.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.28 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Viper Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 962.3% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Viper Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

