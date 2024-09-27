Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.00 EPS.
Several other research firms also recently commented on TCBI. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %
TCBI opened at $70.71 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $74.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $472.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.02 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 8.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,927,000 after acquiring an additional 68,211 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,106,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,515,000 after purchasing an additional 547,336 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,219,000 after purchasing an additional 506,094 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,392,000 after buying an additional 171,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 544,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,185,000 after buying an additional 161,643 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 15,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $82,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,812.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 43,500 shares of company stock worth $876,400 in the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.
