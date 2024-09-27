Raymond James Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Raymond James increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$64.85 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 36.86%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.68. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$15.42 and a 52-week high of C$25.62. The stock has a market cap of C$4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -52.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Osisko Gold Royalties

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.19, for a total transaction of C$332,913.00. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total transaction of C$248,000.00. Also, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.19, for a total value of C$332,913.00. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

