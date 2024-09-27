Skeena Resources Limited to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Skeena Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Skeena Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.
Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.30).
Check Out Our Latest Report on Skeena Resources
Skeena Resources Price Performance
SKE stock opened at C$11.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.81. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.88. Skeena Resources has a 1 year low of C$4.20 and a 1 year high of C$12.77.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 22,850 shares of Skeena Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.89, for a total value of C$271,597.39. In related news, Senior Officer Justin Reed Himmelright sold 7,500 shares of Skeena Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total transaction of C$82,395.00. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 22,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.89, for a total value of C$271,597.39. Insiders have sold a total of 47,333 shares of company stock valued at $516,502 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.
About Skeena Resources
Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Skeena Resources
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.