Skeena Resources Limited to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Skeena Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Skeena Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.30).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SKE. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Skeena Resources from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.96.

SKE stock opened at C$11.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.81. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.88. Skeena Resources has a 1 year low of C$4.20 and a 1 year high of C$12.77.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 22,850 shares of Skeena Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.89, for a total value of C$271,597.39. In related news, Senior Officer Justin Reed Himmelright sold 7,500 shares of Skeena Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total transaction of C$82,395.00. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 22,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.89, for a total value of C$271,597.39. Insiders have sold a total of 47,333 shares of company stock valued at $516,502 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

