ROK Resources Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (CVE:ROK)

ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for ROK Resources in a research note issued on Monday, September 23rd. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Gill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ROK Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for ROK Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get ROK Resources alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cormark lowered their target price on ROK Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Ventum Financial lowered their target price on shares of ROK Resources from C$0.55 to C$0.45 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

ROK Resources Price Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at C$0.20 on Thursday. ROK Resources has a one year low of C$0.17 and a one year high of C$0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.45.

About ROK Resources

(Get Free Report)

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. The company primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ROK Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROK Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.