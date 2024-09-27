Raymond James Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU)

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Montage Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Montage Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Montage Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02).

MAU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Montage Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Montage Gold from C$1.75 to C$2.20 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.50 price target on Montage Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares set a C$2.50 price objective on Montage Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.49.

Shares of Montage Gold stock opened at C$1.92 on Thursday. Montage Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.51 and a 12-month high of C$2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$661.59 million, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.50.

Montage Gold Company Profile

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

