Raymond James Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU)

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Montage Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Montage Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Montage Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.
Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02).
Montage Gold Stock Up 5.5 %
Shares of Montage Gold stock opened at C$1.92 on Thursday. Montage Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.51 and a 12-month high of C$2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$661.59 million, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.50.
Montage Gold Company Profile
Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
