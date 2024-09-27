Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. Raised by Raymond James (NYSE:TFPM)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) – Raymond James lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.58 million for the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 40.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.73%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE:TFPM opened at $17.36 on Thursday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 112.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.79%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

