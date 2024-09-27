Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Boosted by Wedbush

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) – Wedbush raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a report released on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.31. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Roadhouse’s current full-year earnings is $6.32 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.94 EPS.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.15. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TXRH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.95.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH stock opened at $178.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $91.06 and a 1 year high of $180.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

