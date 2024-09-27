Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Webster Financial Co. Reduced by Wedbush (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Webster Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Webster Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.91 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share.

WBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.36.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:WBS opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $36.36 and a twelve month high of $53.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.60.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $384,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,049 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,833.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $384,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,833.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $245,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,853.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,650 shares of company stock worth $706,098. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 156.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 96,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 58,602 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1,859.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 15,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 14,891 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at $3,529,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 119,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 29,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $20,471,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

