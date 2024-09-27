Insider Selling: Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Insider Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) insider David Cicurel sold 60,000 shares of Judges Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,000 ($13.39), for a total transaction of £600,000 ($803,427.96).
Judges Scientific Price Performance
LON JDG opened at GBX 9,700 ($129.89) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £644.08 million, a PE ratio of 5,105.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is £103.66 and its 200-day moving average price is £106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.87. Judges Scientific plc has a 52-week low of GBX 7,300 ($97.75) and a 52-week high of £122.50 ($164.03).
Judges Scientific Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 29.70 ($0.40) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Judges Scientific Company Profile
Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.
