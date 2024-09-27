Insider Selling: Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Insider Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) insider David Cicurel sold 60,000 shares of Judges Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,000 ($13.39), for a total transaction of £600,000 ($803,427.96).

LON JDG opened at GBX 9,700 ($129.89) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £644.08 million, a PE ratio of 5,105.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is £103.66 and its 200-day moving average price is £106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.87. Judges Scientific plc has a 52-week low of GBX 7,300 ($97.75) and a 52-week high of £122.50 ($164.03).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 29.70 ($0.40) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Several research firms have commented on JDG. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £124 ($166.04) price objective on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Judges Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a £122.30 ($163.77) price target on the stock. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

