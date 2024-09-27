Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS) Insider Buys £203,900 in Stock

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) insider Rutger Helbing acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,039 ($27.30) per share, with a total value of £203,900 ($273,031.60).

Hill & Smith Stock Up 3.5 %

HILS stock opened at GBX 2,075 ($27.79) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2,207.45 and a beta of 1.31. Hill & Smith PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,574 ($21.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,330 ($31.20). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,105.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,010.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30.

Get Hill & Smith alerts:

Hill & Smith Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,787.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($31.47) target price on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

View Our Latest Report on HILS

Hill & Smith Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roads & Security, Engineered Solutions, and Galvanizing Services. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offers security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.