M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) Insider Dominic Agace Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report) insider Dominic Agace sold 8,500 shares of M Winkworth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.62), for a total transaction of £16,660 ($22,308.52).

WINK stock opened at GBX 203 ($2.72) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 204.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 189.33. M Winkworth PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 132 ($1.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 216 ($2.89). The stock has a market cap of £26.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1,353.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,000.00%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

