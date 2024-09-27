Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Insider Acquires £16,500 in Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Kenny Wilson purchased 30,000 shares of Dr. Martens stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £16,500 ($22,094.27).

Kenny Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Kenny Wilson bought 226 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £151.42 ($202.76).

On Thursday, July 11th, Kenny Wilson acquired 200 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($200.86).

Dr. Martens Stock Performance

LON:DOCS opened at GBX 55.05 ($0.74) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £529.43 million, a P/E ratio of 786.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 67.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.55, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Dr. Martens plc has a 1 year low of GBX 49.32 ($0.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 148.30 ($1.99).

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

