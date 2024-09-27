Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Insider Thierry Garnier Sells 382,415 Shares

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) insider Thierry Garnier sold 382,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.34), for a total transaction of £1,239,024.60 ($1,659,111.68).
Kingfisher Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of KGF stock opened at GBX 324.90 ($4.35) on Friday. Kingfisher plc has a 52-week low of GBX 198.30 ($2.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 333.50 ($4.47). The stock has a market cap of £5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,805.00, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 283.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 261.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Kingfisher Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,666.67%.
Kingfisher Company Profile
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.
