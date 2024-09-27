Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Insider Thierry Garnier Sells 382,415 Shares

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) insider Thierry Garnier sold 382,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.34), for a total transaction of £1,239,024.60 ($1,659,111.68).

Kingfisher Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of KGF stock opened at GBX 324.90 ($4.35) on Friday. Kingfisher plc has a 52-week low of GBX 198.30 ($2.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 333.50 ($4.47). The stock has a market cap of £5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,805.00, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 283.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 261.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Kingfisher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,666.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.35) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 310 ($4.15) to GBX 350 ($4.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.

