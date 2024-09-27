Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Amber Rudd Acquires 1,668 Shares of Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Amber Rudd acquired 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £1,984.92 ($2,657.90).

On Tuesday, August 27th, Amber Rudd acquired 1,561 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £1,982.47 ($2,654.62).

Shares of Centrica stock opened at GBX 117.05 ($1.57) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 532.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 126.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.65, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. Centrica plc has a 52-week low of GBX 115.85 ($1.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 165.15 ($2.21).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,818.18%.

Several analysts have commented on CNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Centrica to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.74) to GBX 155 ($2.08) in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centrica to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 145 ($1.94) to GBX 170 ($2.28) in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 171.25 ($2.29).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

