Kenneth Ford Buys 100,000 Shares of SDI Group plc (LON:SDI) Stock

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Free Report) insider Kenneth Ford purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £58,000 ($77,664.70).

SDI Group Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of LON:SDI opened at GBX 53.60 ($0.72) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.04 million, a PE ratio of 1,340.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.36. SDI Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 51 ($0.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 124 ($1.66). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 62.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 63.16.

Get SDI Group alerts:

About SDI Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Imaging and Sensors & Control segments. The company offers sensitive camera for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation under the Opus Instruments brand name; and camera that have applications in astronomy and life science fields under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for SDI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.