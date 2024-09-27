Kenneth Ford Buys 100,000 Shares of SDI Group plc (LON:SDI) Stock

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Free Report) insider Kenneth Ford purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £58,000 ($77,664.70).
SDI Group Stock Down 9.2 %
Shares of LON:SDI opened at GBX 53.60 ($0.72) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.04 million, a PE ratio of 1,340.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.36. SDI Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 51 ($0.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 124 ($1.66). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 62.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 63.16.
About SDI Group
