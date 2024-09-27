Richard Parris Acquires 50,000 Shares of Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT) Stock

Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT – Get Free Report) insider Richard Parris acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,695.23).
Sabien Technology Group Price Performance
Sabien Technology Group stock opened at GBX 9.50 ($0.13) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44. The firm has a market cap of £2.24 million, a P/E ratio of -316.67 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 10.96. Sabien Technology Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 6.65 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 16.50 ($0.22).
About Sabien Technology Group
