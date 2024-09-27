The Intelligent Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:REAI) Short Interest Update

The Intelligent Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:REAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Intelligent Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:REAI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 480. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.03. Intelligent Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $20.35.

Intelligent Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.1851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

Intelligent Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Tidal ETF Trust Intelligent Real Estate ETF (REAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in US-listed commercial REITs that provide qualitative characteristics of a portfolio of public, non-traded REITs. The fund also invests, to a lesser extent, in mortgage-backed securities.

