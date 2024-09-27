Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) Short Interest Down 78.7% in September

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a drop of 78.7% from the August 31st total of 120,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Revelation Biosciences Trading Up 10.4 %

Revelation Biosciences stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 184,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,268. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80. Revelation Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $25.26.

Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.27. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revelation Biosciences will post -12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revelation Biosciences Company Profile

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. It engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including GEM-SSI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of surgical sit infection; GEM-AKI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of acute kidney injury; and GEM-CKD, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of chronic kidney disease.

