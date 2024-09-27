Short Interest in ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Increases By 711.1%

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 711.1% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS Active REIT ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REIT. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 112,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of REIT stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 million, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.08. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $29.74.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

ALPS Active REIT ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.2134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

The ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to publicly traded equity securities of US REITs. REIT was launched on Feb 25, 2021 and is issued by SS&C.

