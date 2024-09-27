TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Short Interest Up 224.7% in September

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 904,700 shares, a growth of 224.7% from the August 31st total of 278,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.84% of TransCode Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of TransCode Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th.

TransCode Therapeutics Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of RNAZ stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.62. 4,541,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,540. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70. TransCode Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts predict that TransCode Therapeutics will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

