Quetta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:QETAR) Short Interest Up 800.0% in September

Quetta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:QETAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Quetta Acquisition Stock Performance
NASDAQ:QETAR remained flat at $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. Quetta Acquisition has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.20.
Quetta Acquisition Company Profile
