QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO) Short Interest Up 201.1% in September

QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 201.1% from the August 31st total of 528,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

QXO Price Performance

Shares of QXO stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.20. 1,059,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,905. QXO has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $290.00. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.46.

Get QXO alerts:

QXO (NASDAQ:QXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter. QXO had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that QXO will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 795,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $11,978,204.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,908,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,325,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 90.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in QXO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $432,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QXO during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,247,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QXO during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,859,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QXO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.