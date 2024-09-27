Short Interest in Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS) Declines By 77.8%

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 6.65% of Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of QQQS stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.62. 1,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,476. Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $29.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.05.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (QQQS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Innovators Completion Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 200 NASDAQ-listed stocks selected based on the value of their patent portfolios. The portfolio excludes the largest 200 stocks listed on NASDAQ.

