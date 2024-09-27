Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,449. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.62. Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.17. The firm has a market cap of $58.64 million, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $962,000. Finally, ROI Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,437,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

