Short Interest in PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:PSTR) Grows By 122.2%

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:PSTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

PSTR traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,375. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.55. PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 million and a P/E ratio of -2.19.

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.0424 dividend. This is a boost from PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.24%.

