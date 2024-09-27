Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Short Interest Down 80.2% in September

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 80.2% from the August 31st total of 47,400 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Portage Biotech Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of PRTG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.17. The stock had a trading volume of 151,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,902. Portage Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($24.20) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Portage Biotech will post -13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Portage Biotech stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portage Biotech Inc. ( NASDAQ:PRTG Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 297,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 28.36% of Portage Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portage Biotech Inc, a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials.

