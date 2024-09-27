Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Short Interest Down 80.2% in September

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTGGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 80.2% from the August 31st total of 47,400 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Portage Biotech Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of PRTG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.17. The stock had a trading volume of 151,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,902. Portage Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTGGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($24.20) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Portage Biotech will post -13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Portage Biotech stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTGFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 297,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 28.36% of Portage Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc, a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials.

