PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Short Interest Up 139.0% in September

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 139.0% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PRTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of PureTech Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PureTech Health Price Performance
PureTech Health stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.40. The stock had a trading volume of 14,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23. PureTech Health has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $34.00.
PureTech Health Company Profile
PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.
