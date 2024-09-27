SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Trading 0.5% Higher

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 65.20 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 63 ($0.84). 566,325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,953,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.70 ($0.84).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 63.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.82. The company has a market capitalization of £686.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -630.00 and a beta of 0.48.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.56. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -6,000.00%.

About SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

