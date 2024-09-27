Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Shares Up 1%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.15. 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 14,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

Neo Performance Materials Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.