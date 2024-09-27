Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) Shares Up 7.4%

Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Free Report) traded up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.67. 1,300,286 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 1,135,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Standard Lithium Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Trading of Standard Lithium

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Standard Lithium stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,694,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,320 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.56% of Standard Lithium worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

