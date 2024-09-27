Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Trading Up 8.9%

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF – Get Free Report) was up 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 1,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 4,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35.
Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.
