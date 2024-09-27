BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HNU) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HNU – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.92 and last traded at C$2.97. 5,245,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 5,565,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.12.

BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.68.

