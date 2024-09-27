iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA) Trading Up 1%

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA – Get Free Report) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.53 and last traded at $24.42. Approximately 97,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 33,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.89. The company has a market cap of $142.86 million, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (IDNA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of global stocks involved in genomics, immunology, and bioengineering. IDNA was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.