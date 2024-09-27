New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) Trading Down 0.6%

New Pacific Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:NUPMF – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.57. 239,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 148,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.
New Pacific Metals Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62.
New Pacific Metals Company Profile
New Pacific Metals Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Silver Sand property covering an area of 5.42 square kilometers located in the PotosÃ Department, Bolivia.
