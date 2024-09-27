Cerence (OTCMKTS:CRNCV) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Cerence Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRNCV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.68. Approximately 1,682,509 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,114% from the average daily volume of 75,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Cerence Trading Up 9.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.