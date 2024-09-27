Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Shares Up 3.1%

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Direct Line Insurance Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93.

Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0892 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.14%.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

