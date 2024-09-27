Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:VLB) Shares Down 0.1%

Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:VLB – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$21.59 and last traded at C$21.63. Approximately 25,078 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 21,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.65.

Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.97.

