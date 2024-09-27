Swipe Trading 20.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000409 BTC on major exchanges. Swipe has a market cap of $165.43 million and $12.27 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

About Swipe

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 618,380,206 coins and its circulating supply is 618,380,441 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official website is solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

