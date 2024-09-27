Tezos Hits Market Cap of $751.20 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001146 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $751.20 million and $17.25 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000618 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000320 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,023,325,008 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,794,898 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

