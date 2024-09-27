Terra Price Reaches $0.40 (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. In the last week, Terra has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $285.54 million and approximately $41.55 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000618 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000620 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000320 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 707,037,865 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

