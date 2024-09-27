LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Hits $0.0480 on Major Exchanges

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LooksRare has a total market cap of $48.04 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

