Horizen Price Reaches $8.68 on Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $8.68 or 0.00013284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $134.33 million and $5.84 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizen has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00046854 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00038935 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000404 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,475,444 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

